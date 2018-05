May 3 (Reuters) - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co:

* HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.82

* HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT - ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018