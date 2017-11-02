BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt sees FY 2017 sales $1.325 bln to $1.405 bln

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co:

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.325 billion to $1.405 billion

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - ‍qtrly reports net sales of $532 million and qtrly billings of $584 million​ - SEC filing

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt co sees ‍full year 2017 billings to be in range of $1.375 to $1.455 billion​

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - ‍reaffirms full-year 2017 net sales and billings outlook​

* Houghton Mifflin-expects content development spending for 2017 to be at low end, or possibly below low end of range of $140 to $160 million set in february​

* Houghton Mifflin - ‍capex including non-plate capex expected to be at low end of, or possibly below low end of range of $190 million to $220 million​

* Houghton mifflin harcourt co - qtrly earnings per share $ 0.73‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $528.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2inx2Jz) Further company coverage: