BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Undertaken Director, Executive And Senior Leadership Salary Reductions

March 27 (Reuters) - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co:

* HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO - UNDERTAKEN DIRECTOR, EXECUTIVE AND SENIOR LEADERSHIP SALARY REDUCTIONS

* HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO - WITHDRAWING ITS 2020 FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND 3-YEAR OUTLOOK

* HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO - COMPANY’S EDUCATION BUSINESS WILL BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO - BEGAN 2020 WITH ABOUT $300 MILLION IN CASH ALONG WITH $250 MILLION ASSET-BACKED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO - DIRECTOR, EXECUTIVE AND SENIOR LEADERSHIP SALARY REDUCTIONS DUE TO COVID-19

* HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO - BORROWING $100 MILLION OF ITS ASSET-BACKED CREDIT FACILITY

* HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO - TEMPORARY CLOSURES OF WAREHOUSING AND DISTRIBUTION CENTERS