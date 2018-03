March 5 (Reuters) - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co:

* HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO - ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS - SEC FILING‍​

* HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO - APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD