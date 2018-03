March 29 (Reuters) - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co:

* HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS CEO JOHN J. LYNCH’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.47 MILLION – SEC FILING ‍​

* HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS CFO JOSEPH P. ABBOTT'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $2.7 MILLION VERSUS $3 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING‍​