May 22 (Reuters) - Houlihan Lokey Inc:

* HOULIHAN LOKEY ACQUIRES BEARTOOTH ADVISORS, ESTABLISHING A NEW GLOBAL PRIVATE FUNDS GROUP

* HOULIHAN LOKEY - ON DEAL CLOSE, BEARTOOTH TEAM WILL FORM PRIVATE FUNDS GROUP, NEW SERVICE OFFERING WITHIN CO'S CORPORATE FINANCE BUSINESS