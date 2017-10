BRIEF-Houlihan Lokey prices public offering at $42.00 per share​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Houlihan Lokey Inc

* Houlihan Lokey announces pricing of secondary offering of class a common stock by selling stockholders

* Houlihan Lokey Inc - ‍pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.5 million shares of its class a common stock​

* Houlihan Lokey - ‍pricing of underwritten public offering of 3.5 million shares of its class a common stock at a public offering price of $42.00 per share​