BRIEF-House Committee On Oversight And Reform Announce Investigation Of Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm

June 25 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* HOUSE COMMITTEE ON OVERSIGHT AND REFORM SAYS HAVE SERIOUS CONCERNS ABOUT THE STEEP PRICE OF BIOGEN’S NEW ALZHEIMER’S DRUG ADUHELM

* HOUSE COMMITTEE ON OVERSIGHT AND REFORM SAYS HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT PROCESS THAT LED TO ITS APPROVAL DESPITE QUESTIONS ABOUT ADUHELM'S CLINICAL BENEFIT