BRIEF-House Of Fraser says six-week sales to Christmas down 2.9 pct

Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* UK‘S HOUSE OF FRASER SAYS SALES IN STORES FOR THE SIX WEEK PERIOD TO 23 DECEMBER 2017 DECLINED BY 2.9%

* UK‘S HOUSE OF FRASER SAYS IN LINE WITH THE MARKET, SALES DURING THE FIRSTWEEK OF THE POST-CHRISTMAS SALE WERE DISAPPOINTING

* UK‘S HOUSE OF FRASER SAYS SALES SINCE NEW YEAR’S DAY HAVE RECOVERED AND ARE BROADLY IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR IN BOTH STORES AND ONLINE

* UK‘S HOUSE OF FRASER SAYS HAS IDENTIFIED 26 MILLION STG PER ANNUM SAVINGS, OF WHICH £10 MILLION PER ANNUM WERE SECURED THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (London newsroom)