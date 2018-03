March 21 (Reuters) - Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd:

* MHADA HAS TERMINATED JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT EXECUTED WITH UNIT CO GURUASHISH CONSTRUCTION PVT LTD

* SAYS ‍NO ADVERSE ORDER PASSED AGAINST CO BY ANY COURT ​

* SAYS NO CRIMINAL COMPLAINT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST HDIL