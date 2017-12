BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp Approves Raising Funds Worth Up To 130 Bln Rupees

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation:

* HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION -APPROVBED SUBSCRIPTION TO SECURITIES OFFERED BY HDFC BANK ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS FOR AMOUNT UP TO 85 BILLION RUPEES‍​

* HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION - APPROVED CONSTITUTION OF COMMITTEE OF DIRECTORS OF CORP TO FINALISE AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT IN HDFC BANK

* HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION - APPROVES RAISING FUNDS WORTH UP TO 130 BILLION RUPEES VIA ISSUE OF SECURITIES THROUGH PREFERNTIAL ISSUE OR QIP

* HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION -APPROVED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF CORP TO 3.70 BILLION RUPEES‍​