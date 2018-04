April 30 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:

* SAYS CO RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 16.50 RUPEES PER SHARE

* SAYS CO APPROVED ISSUE OF NCDS UP TO 850 BILLION RUPEES ON PVT PLACEMENT BASIS

* APPROVED THE RE-APPOINTMENT OF KEKI MISTRY AS MD (DESIGNATED AS CEO AND VICE CHAIRMAN)

* APPROVED RAISING OF OVERALL BORROWING POWERS SUCH THAT TOTAL BORROWING DOES NOT EXCEED 5 TRLN RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2KluE38 Further company coverage: