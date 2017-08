July 26 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

* Says June quarter NIM 4 percent

* June quarter total income 81.42 billion rupees versus 83.93 billion rupees

* Net interest income for quarter ended June 30, 2017 stood at 27.93 billion rupees compared to 24.18 billion rupees

* Loan book at quarter end stood at 3.13 trln rupees

Source text - bit.ly/2uWmb1J

Further company coverage: