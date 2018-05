May 22 (Reuters) - Houston American Energy Corp:

* HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO PARTICIPATE IN HORIZONTAL SAN ANDRES PROJECT IN MIDLAND BASIN

* HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY CORP - AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 12.5% WORKING INTEREST IN PROSPECT COVERING ABOUT 650 GROSS ACRES IN YOAKUM COUNTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)