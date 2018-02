BRIEF-Houston Harte Reports 10.57 Percent Stake In Harte Hanks

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* HOUSTON HARTE REPORTS A 10.57 PERCENT STAKE IN HARTE HANKS INC AS OF FEBRUARY 14, 2018 - SEC FILING

* HOUSTON HARTE SAYS “DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT ”HARTE HANKS’ “CONTINUING POOR PERFORMANCE AND THE RESULTING DECLINE IN ITS STOCK PRICE”

* HOUSTON HARTE SAYS “STRONGLY BELIEVE THAT HARTE HANKS NEEDS TO TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO IMPROVE ITS OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE”

* HOUSTON HARTE SAYS OVER REACHED OUT TO HARTE HANKS CHAIRMAN TO DISCUSS CHALLENGES FACING, URGES TO TAKE ACTION TO ADDRESS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ISSUES

* HOUSTON HARTE SAYS INTEND TO ENGAGE IN CONVERSATIONS AND OTHER COMMUNICATIONS WITH OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HARTE HANKS

* HOUSTON HARTE SAYS CONVERSATIONS WITH OTHER SHAREHOLDERS MAY INCLUDE DISCUSSIONS REGARDING NOMINATING CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO HARTE HANKS' BOARD Source text: (bit.ly/2o7JS1E) Further company coverage: