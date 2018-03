BRIEF-Houston Harte Says Considering Nominating 3 Candidates To Board At 2018 Annual Meeting

March 5 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* HOUSTON HARTE SAYS ON MARCH 1, 2018, SENT LETTER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HARTE HANKS INC - SEC FILING

* HOUSTON HARTE - CONSIDERING NOMINATING 3 CANDIDATES TO HARTE HANKS’ BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POTENTIAL CANDIDATES

* HOUSTON HARTE SAYS URGED HARTE HANKS’ BOARD TO REMOVE CLASSIFIED BOARD STRUCTURE, REPLACE JUDY ODOM AS CHAIR OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE ‍​

* HOUSTON HARTE SAYS ASKED HARTE HANKS INC BOARD TO CONFIRM THAT INTENDS TO HOLD ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS IN MAY

* HOUSTON HARTE - WOULD LIKE TO ENGAGE IN OPEN, CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH HARTE HANKS BOARD REGARDING PROPOSALS AND OTHER MATTERS DISCUSSED IN LETTER

* HOUSTON HARTE SAYS PROPOSAL TO RECONSTITUTE HARTE HANKS’ CURRENT BOARD INCLUDES REPLACING CHRISTOPHER HARTE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* HOUSTON HARTE SAYS HARTE HANKS’ BOARD NEEDS TO TAKE ACTION TO ALLOW 10 PERCENT SHAREHOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MEETINGS

* HOUSTON HARTE SAYS PREPARED TO SOLICIT SUPPORT OF SHAREHOLDERS TO ELECT NEW DIRECTORS IF HARTE HANKS' BOARD DOES NOT TO ENGAGE "CONSTRUCTIVELY" Source text: (bit.ly/2FhKU2x) Further company coverage: