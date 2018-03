March 16 (Reuters) - Houston Wire & Cable Co:

* HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO - QTRLY ‍SALES OF $82.1 MILLION UP 18.6% OVER 2016​

* HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO - QTRLY ‍DILUTED EPS OF $0.12​