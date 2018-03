March 26 (Reuters) - Houston Wire & Cable Co:

* HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO - ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018‍​

* HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION.