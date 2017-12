BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Credit Agreement And Refinancing Transaction With GSO Capital Partners

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc:

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. ANNOUNCES CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REFINANCING TRANSACTION WITH GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES - DEAL WITH GSO CAPITAL TO REFINANCE CERTAIN OF CO‘S DEBT SECURITIES MATURING IN 2019 & TO BUY $25 MILLION OF CO‘S SECURED DEBT SECURITIES

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC - ‍GSO PARTIES HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE CO WITH NEW $125 MILLION SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES - INTENDS TO USE $75 MILLION OF $125 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO REFINANCE ITS CURRENT $75 MILLION FIRST PRIORITY SECURED TERM LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: