April 6 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc:

* K. HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. COMMENCES EXCHANGE OFFER AND CONSENT SOLICITATION

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES- UNIT COMMENCED PRIVATE OFFER TO EXCHANGE ANY, ALL OF ISSUER’S $440 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2022 & $400 MLN NOTES DUE 2024

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC - ‍EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 3, 2018​​

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC - EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ISSUER'S NEWLY ISSUED 3.0% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2047