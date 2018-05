BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises Says Did Not Make $1.04 Mln Interest Payment Due On Affiliate-Held Notes

May 1 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc:

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING DEFAULT REGARDING K. HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.’S 8.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC - DID NOT MAKE $1.04 MILLION INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON THE AFFILIATE-HELD NOTES

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC - NON-PAYMENT OF INTEREST DUE ON AFFILIATE-HELD NOTES CONSTITUTES A “DEFAULT” UNDER INDENTURE GOVERNING THE 8.000% NOTES

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES - NON-PAYMENT OF INTEREST TO CONSTITUTE "EVENT OF DEFAULT" UNDER 8.000% SENIOR NOTES INDENTURE IF PAYMENT IS NOT MADE IN 30-DAY GRACE PERIOD