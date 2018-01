Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc:

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES-ON JAN 11, SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT FILED COMPLAINT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CO AMONG OTHERS - SEC FILING

* HOVNANIAN- COMPLAINT RELATES TO K. HOVNANIAN S OFFER TO EXCHANGE $185 MILLION OF ITS 8.0% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 FOR CASH AND OTHER SENIOR NOTES Source text (bit.ly/2CTSUpa) Further company coverage: