BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises Says Unit Amended Certain Terms Of Exchange Offer For Any And All Of Its $440 Mln Existing 2022 Notes & $400 Mln Existing 2024 Notes

April 30 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc:

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES - UNIT AMENDED CERTAIN TERMS OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS $440.0 MILLION EXISTING 2022 NOTES & $400.0 MILLION EXISTING 2024 NOTES

* HOVNANIAN - AMENDMENTS EXTEND DEADLINE FOR TENDERING EXISTING NOTES AND WITHDRAWING TENDERED EXISTING NOTES TO 5:00 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 11

* HOVNANIAN - UNIT ALSO EXTENDED EXPIRATION TIME FOR EXCHANGE OFFER & EXISTING 2022 NOTES CONSENT SOLICITATION TO 8:00 AM NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 15