BRIEF-Howard Bancorp to acquire 1st Mariner Bank

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Howard Bancorp Inc
* Howard Bancorp announces agreement to acquire 1st Mariner Bank
* Howard Bancorp Inc - transaction is valued at $28.01 per share or $163.4 million
* Howard Bancorp - deal is expected to be materially accretive to earnings per share with dilution to tangible book value earned back within three years
* Howard Bancorp Inc - under terms of agreement, has been approved by boards of directors of Howard, Howard Bank and 1st Mariner
* Howard Bancorp - stockholders of 1st Mariner will be entitled to get 1.6624 shares of Howard stock for each common and preferred share of 1st Mariner
* Howard Bancorp Inc - upon completion of merger, Mary Ann Scully will continue as chair and chief executive officer of Howard and Howard Bank