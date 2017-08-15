FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Howard Bancorp to acquire 1st Mariner Bank
August 15, 2017 / 12:20 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Howard Bancorp to acquire 1st Mariner Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Howard Bancorp Inc

* Howard Bancorp announces agreement to acquire 1st Mariner Bank

* Howard Bancorp Inc - ‍transaction is valued at $28.01 per share or $163.4 million​

* Howard Bancorp - deal is expected to be materially accretive to earnings per share with dilution to tangible book value earned back within three years​

* Howard Bancorp Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, has been approved by boards of directors of Howard, Howard Bank and 1st Mariner​

* Howard Bancorp - ‍stockholders of 1st Mariner will be entitled to get 1.6624 shares of Howard stock for each common and preferred share of 1st Mariner​

* Howard Bancorp Inc - ‍upon completion of merger, Mary Ann Scully will continue as chair and chief executive officer of Howard and Howard Bank​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

