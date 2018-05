May 2 (Reuters) - Howard Hughes Corp:

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.68

* THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY CORE FFO PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE $ 1.02

* QTRLY AFFO PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE $ 0.91