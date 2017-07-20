FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Howden Joinery's H1 revenue rises
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
July 20, 2017 / 6:14 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Howden Joinery's H1 revenue rises

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Howden Joinery Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit 65.6 million stg versus 74.8 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 3.6 penceper share

* Half-Year report

* As expected during h1 2017, we saw currency movements and additional operating costs impacting our year-on-year profitability

* Howden joinery uk depot revenue £539.5m (2016: £518.9m), an increase of 4.0% and 2.4% on a same depot basis

* H1 group revenue was 553.0m million stg versus 528.9 million stg in h1 2016

* H1 gross profit margin 64.1 percent versus 64.5 percent in h1 2016

* Interim dividend of 3.6p pence per share versus 3.3 pence per share in h1 2016

* 11 new uk depots in 2017 bringing total to 653

* H1 capital expenditure of £22.0m (2016: £28.0m) as part of three-year investment programme started in 2015

* Howden joinery uk depot revenue increased by 6.5% in first four week period of second half of year (to 8 july 2017);

* Overall expectations for full year are unchanged

* H1 profit before tax 65.6 million stg versus 74.8 million stg in h1 2016

* Continue to anticipate additional foreign exchange costs in 2017 of approximately £20m compared to 2016.

* Believe that current market conditions are stable although we remain watchful given economic uncertainties. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

