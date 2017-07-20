BRIEF-Howden Joinery's H1 revenue rises

July 20 (Reuters) - Howden Joinery Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit 65.6 million stg versus 74.8 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 3.6 penceper share

* Half-Year report

* As expected during h1 2017, we saw currency movements and additional operating costs impacting our year-on-year profitability

* Howden joinery uk depot revenue £539.5m (2016: £518.9m), an increase of 4.0% and 2.4% on a same depot basis

* H1 group revenue was 553.0m million stg versus 528.9 million stg in h1 2016

* H1 gross profit margin 64.1 percent versus 64.5 percent in h1 2016

* Interim dividend of 3.6p pence per share versus 3.3 pence per share in h1 2016

* 11 new uk depots in 2017 bringing total to 653

* H1 capital expenditure of £22.0m (2016: £28.0m) as part of three-year investment programme started in 2015

* Howden joinery uk depot revenue increased by 6.5% in first four week period of second half of year (to 8 july 2017);

* Overall expectations for full year are unchanged

* Continue to anticipate additional foreign exchange costs in 2017 of approximately £20m compared to 2016.

* Believe that current market conditions are stable although we remain watchful given economic uncertainties.