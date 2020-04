April 7 (Reuters) - PENTAX:

* HOYA/PENTAX MEDICAL ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE SETTLEMENT

* PENTAX - AGREED TO PAY A FINE AND FORFEITURE TOTALING $43 MILLION

* PENTAX - ACKNOWLEDGED IT FAILED TO SEND FDA APPROVED IFUS FOR 4 TYPES OF ENDOSCOPES FROM APRIL 2014 UNTIL SEPT. 2015