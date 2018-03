March 21 (Reuters) - HOYLU AB:

* REG-HOYLU AB: HOYLU ANNOUNCES LARGE NEW SOFTWARE LICENSE DEAL IN EDCUATION

* AGREEMENT REPRESENTS A MINIMUM OF SEK 2,000,000 IN SAAS LICENSING REVENUE OVER A 5 YEAR PERIOD

* ‍AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OFFER TO ALL GRADUATING STUDENTS OF COLLEGE WITH A TOTAL POTENTIAL OF AN ADDITIONAL SEK 5,000,000​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)