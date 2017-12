Dec 28 (Reuters) - HOYLU AB:

* REG-HOYLU STRENGTHENS WORKING CAPITAL THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 15.8 MSEK

* ‍TO ISSUE A TOTAL OF 2,844,006 SHARES IN COMPANY,​

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 5.56 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)