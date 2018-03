BRIEF-Hp Inc says ‍On March 30, 2018, Co Entered Into Second Amended And Restated Revolving Credit Facility

March 30 (Reuters) - Hp Inc:

* HP INC - ‍ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* HP INC - ‍AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR SENIOR, UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE LENDING COMMITMENTS OF $4 BILLION

* HP INC - COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE UNTIL THE PERIOD ENDING ON MARCH 30, 2023, MAY BE EXTENDEDBY UP TO TWO, ONE-YEAR PERIODS