BRIEF-HPE announces details for expected completion of spin-off and merger of its software business

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* HPE announces details for expected completion of spin-off and merger of its software business

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co - ‍spin-off and merger are currently expected to occur on September 1, 2017.​

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise - ‍board has set close of business on August 21, 2017 as record date for proposed spin-off of Seattle Spinco Inc​

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co - ‍two-way trading to begin for hpe common stock on nyse hpe has been advised by new york stock exchange​

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise - from prior to spin-off and through business day before closing date of deal, there will be 2 markets in HPE stock on NYSE​

* Hewlett Packard-‍during period of 2-way trading, hpe stockholder may sell micro focus ads to be issued in respect of shares of seattle stock distributed in spin-off ​

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co - ‍two markets in hpe common stock on nyse to be a "regular way" market and an "ex-distribution" market​

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise-‍on distribution date for spin-off,to distribute 1 share of class a common stock of seattle for each share of co's stock held​

* Hewlett Packard-‍trades under symbols "HPE WI" and "MFGP WI" to settle after merger; if merger is not completed, trades under symbols will be cancelled​