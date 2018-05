BRIEF-HPE Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.49

May 22 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:

* HPE REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q2 REVENUE $7.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $7.39 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40 TO $1.50

* RAISED DIVIDEND BY 50 PERCENT STARTING IN Q3 FY18

* QTRLY HYBRID IT REVENUE WAS $6.0 BILLION, UP 7% YEAR OVER YEAR

* HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE - FOR Q3, ESTIMATES GAAP NET EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.19 TO $0.23

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.41 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q3 NON-GAAP DILUTED NET EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.35 TO $0.39

* HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE - FISCAL 2018 Q3 NON-GAAP NET EPS ESTIMATES EXCLUDE AFTER-TAX COSTS OF ABOUT $0.16 PER SHARE

* FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED NET EPS ESTIMATES EXCLUDE AFTER-TAX IMPACT OF APPROXIMATELY $0.30 PER DILUTED SHARE

* HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE - INTENDS TO REDEEM ON JUNE 29, 2018, $1.6 BILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING 2.850% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: