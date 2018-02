BRIEF-HPE Says CEO Margaret Whitman's FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $17.1 Mln

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:

* HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO SAYS CEO MARGARET WHITMAN‘S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $17.1 MILLION VERSUS $35.6 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO SAYS PRESIDENT ANTONIO NERI‘S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.95 MILLION VERSUS $12.4 MILLION IN FY 2016

* HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO SAYS CFO, TIMOTHY STONESIFER'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.2 MILLION VERSUS $6.7 MILLION IN FY 2016 ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2EFWmHO) Further company coverage: