Aug 11(Reuters) - HPGC Renmintongtai Pharmaceutical Corp

* Says it and Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd jointly set up a Harbin-based pharmaceutical firm, with registered capital of 50 million yuan

* Says the company holds a 99 percent stake in the pharmaceutical firm

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/S8Ycr3

