April 24 (Reuters) - H & R Block Inc:

* H & R BLOCK INC - EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK

* H & R BLOCK INC - FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 THROUGH APRIL 19, 19.9 MILLION RETURNS WERE PREPARED BY OR THROUGH CO IN U.S., UP 2.6% OVER FISCAL YEAR 2017