March 6 (Reuters) - H & R Block Inc:

* H&R BLOCK ANNOUNCES STRONG START TO THE TAX SEASON AND FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍CONSOLIDATED LOSS PER SHARE $1.18 ​

* ‍Q3 SERVICE REVENUES $388.8 MILLION VERSUS $361.4 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.29, REVENUE VIEW $458.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR​