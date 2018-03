March 22 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE

* H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018​

* H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - HAVE RECEIVED FINAL ORDER FROM COURT APPROVING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMENDED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION OF TRUSTS​