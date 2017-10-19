FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-H&R REIT and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-H&R REIT and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - co, H&R Finance Trust announced they are proposing to complete an internal reorganization​

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍reorganization is being contemplated due to growth in H&R’s U.S. investment portfolio since 2008 reorganization​

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍result of reorganization will be to effectively replace H&R Finance Trust in H&R’s stapled unit structure with newly formed entity

* H&R REIT- after completion of reorganization, investments held through H&R REIT, H&R Finance Trust to be held through H&R REIT, H&R F17 TRUST​

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍proposed reorganization to be effected by way of plan of arrangement with H&R REIT, H&R Finance Trust, few H&R REIT units

* H&R REIT - after completion of reorganization H&R F17 Trust expected to hold a note evidencing debt obligation of about $1 billion by H&R REIT (U.S.) holdings

* H&R REIT - proposed reorganization to result in holders of stapled units, disposing of their H&R Finance Trust units, buying units of H&R F17 Trust​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.