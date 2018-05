BRIEF-H&R REIT Reports Q1 FFO Per Stapled Unit $0.44

May 11 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44

* “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL ASSETS IN THE “VERY NEAR FUTURE”

* H&R REAL ESTATE-SEES REDUCTION IN REPORTED FFO FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018 OF ABOUT $15.5 MILLION TRANSLATING INTO ABOUT C$0.06 TO C$0.07 PER STAPLED UNIT

* H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT - MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS

* EXPECTS POSITIVE SAME ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) GROWTH LED BY LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL IN 2018 & 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: