BRIEF-H&R REIT Says To Sell Majority Of U.S. Retail Portfolio For $633 Million

May 14 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* PRESS RELEASE - H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION

* H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - SALE INCLUDES ALL OF CO’S RETAIL PROPERTIES IN UNITED STATES, OTHER THAN 16 GAS STATIONS AND CONVENIENCE STORES

* H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - PART OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY U.S. $205.9 MILLION OF MORTGAGE DEBT ON PORTFOLIO

* H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - DOES NOT EXPECT TO INCUR ANY MATERIAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM SALE

* H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: