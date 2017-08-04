BRIEF-HRG Group Q3 earnings per share $0.01‍​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - HRG Group Inc
* HRG Group Inc reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue fell 4.3 percent to $1.3 billion
* Q3 loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* HRG Group Inc - “HRG has not set a definitive schedule to complete its review of strategic alternatives”
* HRG Group Inc - during quarter, incurred incremental costs of $24.9 million from Spectrum Brands’ rawhide safety recall; additional restructuring costs of $15.8 million
* HRG Group Inc - decrease in qtrly revenues due to lower revenues from consumer products segment coupled with negative effect of foreign exchange rates
* HRG Group Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.01