BRIEF-HRG Group Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.14 From Continuing Operations

Feb 9 (Reuters) - HRG Group Inc:

* HRG GROUP, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 7.3 PERCENT TO $646.5 MILLION

* RECORDED AN INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $126.0 MILLION IN QUARTER DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* ‍BELIEVE CO IS WELL-POSITIONED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OPPORTUNITIES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE TO CO THROUGH REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES​

* HRG GROUP - ‍STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES MAY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, A MERGER, SALE OR OTHER BUSINESS COMBINATION INVOLVING COMPANY AND/OR ASSETS​

* ‍SPECTRUM BRANDS BOARD FORMED SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW PROPOSALS INCLUDING COMBINATION OF CO AND SPECTRUM