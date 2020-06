June 11 (Reuters) - HRL Holdings Ltd:

* FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REINSTATED AT $5.5M-$5.8M UNDERLYING EBITDA

* FY20 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $32.0M - $32.7M

* ALL NZ OPERATIONS RECOMMENCED IN MID-MAY

* AUSTRALIAN BUSINESSES CONTINUED TO TRADE WITHOUT INTERRUPTION DURING APRIL AND MAY

* TRADING AT NZ OPERATIONS IMPROVING ALTHOUGH STILL BELOW PRE COVID-19 VOLUMES