March 15 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc:

* HEROUX DEVTEK - ANNOUNCED WORKFORCE ADJUSTMENTS OF ABOUT 60 EMPLOYEES AT ITS LONGUEUIL FACILITY

* HEROUX DEVTEK - ‍WORKFORCE ADJUSTMENTS, OTHER RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO RESULT IN ABOUT $5 MILLION NON-RECURRING CHARGES, MAINLY TO BE RECORDED IN Q4​