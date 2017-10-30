FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada Q3 earnings per share $0.31
Sections
Featured
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Business
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
THE WIDER IMAGE
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 4:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - HSBC Bank Canada -

* HSBC Bank Canada reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Net interest income for the third quarter of 2017 was $292m, an increase of $8m, or 3%, compared with the third quarter of 2016

* Total assets were $93.2bn at 30 September 2017 compared with $94.7bn at 31 December 2016

* ‍Profit before income tax expense for quarter ended 30 September 2017 was $218m, an increase of 58% compared with same period in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.