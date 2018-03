March 21 (Reuters) - 0005.Hk:

HSBC BANK USA - CO, AFFILIATES RAISED PRIME AND REFERENCE RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY, MARCH 22, 2018