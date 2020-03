March 5 (Reuters) - 0005.HK:

* HSBC CONFIRMS ONE EMPLOYEE IN LONDON CANARY WHARF OFFICE HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19

* HSBC SAYS IS DEEP-CLEANING THE FLOOR WHERE THE EMPLOYEE WORKED, AS WELL AS SHARED AREAS OF BUILDING

* HSBC SAYS LONDON HEADQUARTERS BUILDING REMAINS OPEN AND OPERATIONAL