BRIEF-HSBC Holdings Q1 Reported Profit Before Tax $4,755 Mln Vs $4,961 Mln

May 4 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc:

* Q1 REPORTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX $ 4,755 MILLION VERSUS $4,961 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX $ 6,033 MILLION VERSUS $6,210 MILLION

* Q1 REPORTED REVENUE $13,710 MILLION VERSUS $12,993 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED REVENUE $13,850 MILLION VERSUS $13,511 MILLION LAST YEAR

* BOARD ANNOUNCES A FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2018 OF $0.10 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* AS AT MARCH 31 2018 COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 14.5 PERCENT

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME $7,456 MILLION VERSUS $6,787 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST MARGIN 1.67 PERCENT VERSUS 1.64 PERCENT A YEAR AGO

* INTEND TO INITIATE A SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO $2BN, EXPECTED TO COMMENCE SHORTLY

* CO EXPECTS $2 BILLION BUYBACK TO BE THE ONLY SHARE BUY-BACK THAT CO ANNOUNCES IN 2018

* INTEND TO CALL TWO TIER 1 SECURITIES, WITH A NOMINAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING OF $6BLN

* LENDING GROWTH OF $17 BILLION IN 1Q18, INCREASING NET LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS BY 2% IN THE QUARTER