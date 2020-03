March 23 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC:

* HSBC UK EXTENDS FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR BUSINESSES DEALING WITH COVID-19

* HSBC UK WILL OFFER COMPANIES INVOLVED IN THE SUPPLY AND MANUFACTURE OF VENTILATORS PREFERENTIAL PRICING

* HSBC UK WILL REMOVE THE £100 FEE FOR SMALL BUSINESS LOANS IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)