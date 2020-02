BRIEF-HSBC Posts FY Reported Profit Before Tax Of $13,347 Mln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings:

* FY REPORTED REVENUE $56,098 MILLION VERSUS $53,780 MILLION

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $0.21 PER SHARE

* FY REPORTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX $13,347 MILLION VERSUS $19,890 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED REVENUE $55,409 MILLION VERSUS $52,331 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX $22,212 MILLION VERSUS $21,182 MILLION

* “GROUP’S 2019 PERFORMANCE WAS RESILIENT, HOWEVER PARTS OF OUR BUSINESS ARE NOT DELIVERING ACCEPTABLE RETURNS”

* PROCESS FOR APPOINTING A PERMANENT GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE IS ONGOING

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME $30,462 MILLION VERSUS $30,489 MILLION

* POTENTIAL FOR ANY ASSOCIATED ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN FROM CORONAVIRUS SITUTATION TO IMPACT EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES IN HONG KONG AND MAINLAND CHINA

* PLAN TO SUSPEND SHARE BUY-BACKS FOR 2020 AND 2021

* INTEND TO RETURN TO NEUTRALISING SCRIP DIVIDEND ISSUANCE FROM 2022 ONWARDS

* PLAN TO SUSPEND SHARE BUY-BACKS FOR 2020 AND 2021, GIVEN HIGH LEVEL OF RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO BE UNDERTAKEN OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

* IN LONG TERM, POTENTIALLY SEES LOWER REVENUE FROM LOWER LENDING & TRANSACTION VOLUMES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* FOR US BUSINESS, INTEND TO CONSOLIDATE SELECT FIXED INCOME ACTIVITIES WITH THOSE IN LONDON TO MAXIMISE GLOBAL SCALE

* EXPECTS TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF AROUND $6BN & ASSET DISPOSAL COSTS OF AROUND $1.2BN DURING CURRENT PERIOD TO 2022

* AIM TO REDUCE U.S. BRANCH NETWORK BY AROUND 30%

* EXPECTS MAJORITY OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS INCURRED IN 2020 AND 2021

* INTEND TO SIMPLIFY CO BY COMBINING RETAIL BANKING AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND GLOBAL PRIVATE BANKING

* GROUP WILL TARGET A GROSS RWA REDUCTION OF OVER $100BN BY END OF 2022

* FOR US BUSINESS, INTEND TO REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES BY 10% TO 15%

* WILL TARGET REDUCED ADJUSTED COST BASE OF $31BN OR BELOW IN 2022

* TARGETING MORE THAN $100 BILLION OF GROSS RISK-WEIGHTED ASSET REDUCTIONS AND GROUP RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY OF 10% TO 12% IN 2022

* INTEND TO SUSTAIN DIVIDEND AND MAINTAIN A CET1 RATIO IN RANGE OF 14% TO 15%, AND PLAN TO BE AT TOP END OF RANGE BY END OF 2021

* FOR EUROPEAN BUSINESS (EXCLUDING HSBC UK), PLAN TO REDUCE RWAS BY AROUND 35% BY END OF 2022

* EXPECT GLOBAL GROWTH TO STABILISE OVER COURSE OF 2020, ALBEIT AT A SLIGHTLY LOWER RATE THAN IN RECENT YEARS

* ENVISAGED THAT FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND IN 2020 WILL BE $0.10 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* INTEND TO REDUCE OUR SALES AND TRADING AND EQUITY RESEARCH IN EUROPE AND TRANSITION OUR STRUCTURED PRODUCTS CAPABILITIES FROM UK TO ASIA

* EXPECTS TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT OF PERMANENT GROUP CEO WITHIN 6-12 MONTHS AS INITIALLY OUTLINED